CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The coldest temperatures in a year are hitting the Queen City.

Many people are bundling up or staying indoors. However, the weather is having a widespread impact on those who’ve got to work outside.

That includes everyone from construction crews to valet workers.

NBC Charlotte talked to construction workers in uptown Charlotte who said they would be working for 12 hours to replace a water main.

“About 6 a.m. will be done,” said worker Dreshon Ampley.

The construction workers said they’re prepared for the cold temperatures overnight.

“Definitely cold, bundling up five or six layers, trying to make it through the night,” said worker Brad Sain.

“Three thermals on, couple layers of jogging pants, under armor, two pairs of socks, I’ve got the warm hat so I’ll be alright,” Ampley said.

On Tryon Street, employees for the Halal Gyro Man food vendor found heat inside, in between opening their windows for customers.

“Inside is warm, outside is so cold,” one employee said.

The switch between warm and cold is part of the job for Jeffrey Rondo too. He’s a valet worker in uptown.

“I’m just trying to stay warm," Rondo said. "My hands are a little tingly but I’ve got to work."

Rondo said gloves get in the way of his work, so he has to come up with other creative solutions.

“Sometimes I’ll sit in the person's car a little longer, while I wait for another car to pull up, turn the heat up in the car,” Rondo said.

It’s not only causing problems for people. The construction crews said their equipment doesn’t work as well in the cold either.

“The equipment starts malfunctioning, saws quit working," Sain said. “All the hydraulic stuff and diesel stuff starts getting harder to work with. It takes a little bit longer to get ready and to shut down.”

Ampley said, for him, the key to staying warm is to stay busy.

“We stay moving," Ampley said. "That’s the main thing."

