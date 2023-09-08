North Carolina students continue to return to school despite staffing shortages

North Carolina students continue to return to school with four counties starting the school year today.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Classrooms are cleaned and buses are prepared to welcome back around 20,000 students to school for this year. And as parents are facing challenges getting their kids to rise for the early hour, school districts themselves are also having issues.

Schools are continuing to face staffing shortages as the year begins. As Rowan-Salisbury School District works to hire more teachers, bus drivers, and other support personnel, the superintendent said she is confident that academics and safety will not be affected.

“We have to strategize around ways to make sure that we still have highly qualified people in our areas,” Superintendent Dr. Kelly Writhers said, “… and making sure that we have the best people that we can in front of our students.”

Schools within the Rowan-Salisbury district have participated in a training program offered by the Superintendent of Public Instruction that centered around school safety to help prepare for the year.

