CMS Board of Education to meet about mask requirements in schools this Friday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have not decided whether or not they will require masks this school year

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education is set to meet Friday, July 30, at 9 a.m. to consider masking requirements for this upcoming school year. CMS has not yet decided if they will require masks this upcoming school year.

So far, there are six counties that have decided to make masks optional for this upcoming school year:

Caldwell

Iredell-Statesville

Union

Cabarrus (students will have to mask up when riding the bus)

Catawba (students will have to mask up when riding the bus)

Lincoln

Many of these counties said they would reevaluate their decision if there are outbreaks in classrooms.

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, recent guidance from North Carolina strongly recommends school districts require face masks for K-8 students and teachers especially since vaccines are only available to children who are at least 12-years-old.

"These protocols can be put in place to help be able to keep children in school, which is critical," N.C. Governor Roy Cooper said. "These masks can prevent an outbreak in a school that would cause the school system to have to make a decision to send children home don’t want to do that."

Biden administration also recommends fully vaccinated people in areas with high transmission rates to wear masks indoors.

The CMS Board of Education meeting will be held in the Chamber Room at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center located at 600 East 4th Street in Charlotte, NC.

The meeting is open to the public and is also available on the CMS Facebook outlets and the CMS YouTube Channel.

*** Notice of Special Meeting of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education ***



Special Meeting: July 30, 2021 at 9:00am



At this special meeting, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will meet to consider masking requirements in schools.



1/3 — CMS Board of Education (@CMSboard) July 26, 2021

The meeting is open to the public and is also available on the CMS Facebook outlets and the CMS YouTube Channel. Click below to access virtual meeting options:

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts