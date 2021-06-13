CMS Summer Camp Launches June 14

The free program is designed to help students who struggled during remote learning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will start Camp CMS on Monday. The summer program will run for six weeks, wrapping up at the end of July, and is meant to help students deal with the impacts of remote learning.

"I think the hardest challenge that we've had is socializing our kids," said John Messinger, "It's really hard when they want to play with somebody else but they don't have somebody their age to go play with."

Camp CMS is open to students K-12. On top of support in reading, math, and science, the district also promises "physical activities and enrichment." It's free to parents and will include complimentary breakfast and lunch.

"Coronavirus had us all locked down," said one mom, Natasha Durham, "So this year I think it'll be great to get us back to being humans."

The program will run from June 14 through July 29, with a one-week break during the week of the 4th of July. High school students will get support in EOC subjects and credit recovery, and the district also says it'll offer "social-emotional and student wellness support."

"There's a lot of the learning that they didn't really get one-on-one," said Messinger, "That reinforcement, that nurturing."

