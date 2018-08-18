CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hundreds of families across the country welcomed a new fur-ever friend into their homes Saturday.

Animal shelters across the United States waived or reduced their adoption fees for dogs and cats for the annual Clear the Shelter drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care and Control said over 220 pets have been adopted across the Queen City Saturday.

Over at the Humane Society of York County, officials say over 20 pets have found their forever homes during Saturday's event.

Iredell County saw at least 30 pets find new families while Cleveland County saw nearly 50 adoptions Saturday.

According to Clear the Shelters' website, over 74,000 pets have been adopted across the country in 2018.

