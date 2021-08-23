These are the shelters in the Charlotte area that are participating in Clear the Shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte is teaming up with NBC to help Clear the Shelters.
There are a variety of shelters in our area that are participating. The goal is to help them adopt out all of their animals and raise money to support their shelter.
The stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort will feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. The campaign runs from Aug. 23 through Sept.19, 2021.
8315 Byrum Dr
Charlotte, NC
Phone: 704-336-7600
Hours: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
GREATER CHARLOTTE SPCA
2700 Toomey Ave
Charlotte, NC
Phone: 704-377-0534
Hours: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
8177 Regent Parkway Suite 103
Fort Mill, SC
Phone: 8038020902
Hours: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
12206 Copper Way Suite 128
Charlotte, NC
Phone: (704) 544-7551
Hours: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
9911 Rea Road
Charlotte , NC
Phone: 704-916-9138
Hours: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
1491 Business Park Court
Gastonia , NC
Phone: 704-922-8677
Hours: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM
1601 Airport Rd
Shelby, NC
Phone: 704-481-9884
Hours: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
650 John Howell Memorial Drive
Lincolnton , NC
Phone: 704-736-4125
Hours: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
201 Government Services Drive
Newton, NC
Phone: 828-466-6812
Hours: 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.