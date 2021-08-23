These are the shelters in the Charlotte area that are participating in Clear the Shelters

x
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte is teaming up with NBC to help Clear the Shelters.

There are a variety of shelters in our area that are participating. The goal is to help them adopt out all of their animals and raise money to support their shelter.

The stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort will feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. The campaign runs from Aug. 23 through Sept.19, 2021.

CLEAR THE SHELTERS LOCATIONS

CMPD ANIMAL CARE & CONTROL

8315 Byrum Dr
Charlotte, NC

Phone: 704-336-7600

Hours: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

GREATER CHARLOTTE SPCA

HUMANE SOCIETY OF CHARLOTTE

2700 Toomey Ave
Charlotte, NC

Phone: 704-377-0534

Hours: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

HUMANE SOCIETY OF YORK COUNTY

8177 Regent Parkway Suite 103
Fort Mill, SC

Phone: 8038020902

Hours: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

LANCASTER SPCA

12206 Copper Way Suite 128
Charlotte, NC

Phone: (704) 544-7551

Hours: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

CAROLINA PET ADOPTION WELFARE SOCIETY ( P.A.W.S) CHARLOTTE NC

9911 Rea Road
Charlotte , NC

Phone: 704-916-9138

Hours: 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

GASTON COUNTY ANIMAL CARE AND ENFORCEMENT

1491 Business Park Court
Gastonia , NC

Phone: 704-922-8677

Hours: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

CLEVELAND COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES - SHELBY NC

1601 Airport Rd
Shelby, NC

Phone: 704-481-9884

Hours: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

LINCOLN COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES

650 John Howell Memorial Drive
Lincolnton , NC

Phone: 704-736-4125

Hours: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

CATAWBA COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES

201 Government Services Drive
Newton, NC

Phone: 828-466-6812

Hours: 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

