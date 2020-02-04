Giving blood is one way you can help save lives and the need for blood products is constant.

Thousands of blood drives have been cancelled at area schools and workplaces across the Carolinas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement,” the U.S. Surgeon General said.

As part of our nation’s critical infrastructure, healthy individuals can still donate in areas that have issued shelter in place declarations, according to the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors. The Red Cross has safety protocols in place to protect employees and donors.

Please visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

RELATED: Biggest needs for non-profits during coronavirus

The coronavirus has reached every zip code in Mecklenburg County and there are community spread cases reported across North and South Carolina. The entire state of North Carolina is under a stay at home order through the end of April forcing non-essential businesses to close. People are turning to nonprofits for help in record numbers. And nonprofits are working overtime to offer assistance. WCNC Charlotte is dedicated to helping you find the assistance you need or provide resources if you are in a position to help others.