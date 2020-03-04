Key facts:

Serves Mecklenburg County residents

They are a collection of food pantries across the county providing a week's worth of groceries

How they're operating:

Loaves & Fishes piloted several mobile pantry “drive-throughs” in addition to their regular Loaves & Fishes pantry locations. This allows the staff to serve hundreds of additional referred clients safely with little to no personal contact. In light of this, they will temporarily close a majority of their “brick and mortar” full size pantry locations beginning the week of April 6.

Loaves & Fishes is packing a seven day supply of emergency food boxes inside their warehouse with a packing station that allows for "social distancing" between people. They have hired temporary staff to pack boxes in multiple small group shifts every day.

If you need help:

It's by referral only; referrals can be made by a professional from an approved human service organization, government agency, school, college or university, doctor’s office or medical clinic, mental health service, or church or faith organization. Click here for more information on how to get a referral

Call Loaves & Fishes at 704.523.4333 to get more information here

How you can help:

Your support is needed to ensure neighbors in need are fed. Click here for Loaves & Fishes response to COVID-19. To donate online click here or text HUNGERACTION to 44321.

You can also shop their Amazon Wish List and have items delivered directly to the warehouse door.

Priority needs include:

Canned Fruits – especially no sugar added or in juice

Canned Meats – tuna, chicken, salmon

Canned Pastas – SpaghettiOs, ravioli, etc…

Corn Muffin Mix

Cereal – please avoid sugary cereals

For any questions about making a food donation, please feel free to contact the Loaves & Fishes office at (704) 523-4333.