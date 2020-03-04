Key Facts:

The Food Bank is working with over 800 partner agencies in 24 counties, including local school systems, to assess how they can best be of service during the coronavirus.

How they're operating:

They are working to support several groups including families of children whose school meals will be missing during times of school closures, seniors who are being asked to remain safely at home, and individuals being affected by business closures and cancellations.

How to get help:

All partner agencies are different. Some are first come first serve, others are by appointment only.

To find the closest agency, click here to type in a zip code. It's best to call first about food availability.

Second Harvest serves a total of 24 counties - 14 counties in North Carolina including Anson, Burke, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly and Union. They serve 10 counties in South Carolina including Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenwood, Lancaster, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, Union, and York.

How to help:

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina accepts donations from individuals, groups and food and retail industry partners.

The greatest need currently is for funds to purchase healthy shelf stable items for food boxes. These boxes will help feed families whose children are missing school meals, seniors being asked to stay safely in their homes, those in need of food who are quarantined, and employees in our community being impacted by decreases in work hours. Click here to donate