Carter Work Project to begin construction on $10 million project in west Charlotte

Thousands of volunteers will help build 27 homes at an affordable housing development near the airport where the Plato Price School once stood.

Habitat for Humanity chose Charlotte for this year's building site, helping build homes for neighbors in need. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be in Charlotte Monday to help lead the project, which begins construction Monday. The country stars took over as ambassadors of the work project after the Carters and will be lending their voices for the big build.

It's an undertaking that Habitat for Humanity Charlotte CEO Laura Belcher has envisioned for years.

"Hosting the Carter Work Project is an acknowledgement of our hard work and commitment to being a leader in the affordable home ownership space," Belcher said.

The $10.6 million development is called The Meadows at Plato Place and is named after the all-Black grade school that once stood there. Plato Price was a centerpiece of Charlotte's Black community over a century ago. New homeowners are excited to move in and be a part of the land's legacy moving forward.

"I feel proud to be able to have a home and be able to provide shelter for me and Baylie," Lapri Holmes said.

"I'm very excited," another homeowner shared. "This is something that's really, really great for my family."

The project will get started after a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday featuring Brooks, Yearwood and Habitat for Humanity Charlotte's president.

