Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood on the importance of helping Habitat for Humanity

The country music superstars are here to lend their voice and muscles to Habitat for Humanity's Carter Work Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project to benefit Habitat for Humanity has chosen Charlotte for its 2023 building, bringing in hundreds of volunteers to build 23 new homes at a development near the city's airport.

Volunteers began working Monday on the construction of the homes at the Meadows at Plato Price in west Charlotte and work is expected to take all week long. WCNC Charlotte is a proud partner of the Carter Work Project, which is being led by country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. The couple are lending their voices and their muscles to this year's project as the organization is seeking solutions to the affordable housing crisis that's affecting so many American families.

"Carter talks about basic human rights and a roof over your head is one of those rights," Brooks told WCNC Charlotte's Sarah French.

"This reminds me that we are inherently good and everybody wants to help each other," Yearwood added.

In 2019, the Carters transitioned their ambassadorship to Garth and Trisha.

"I just think President Carter loves you so much," Yearwood said. "He loves Garth."

"We’re not taking over for them. Nobody can," Brooks emphasized. "This is the Carter Work Project, and as long as we’re involved, this will be a Carter work project."

The country music power couple says they've been hooked ever since they first started volunteering with the Carters after Hurricane Katrina.

"We were impressed," Yearwood said. "We had to up our game just to keep up with them."

"Next thing you know you’re out there hammering, you're talking, 'What do you do?,'" Brooks explained, "I’m the person moving in here they say, and you're working right next to them. How cool is that?"

When all is said and done, 39 new homes will be built in Charlotte. Volunteers are building 23 this week, plus an additional four homes on New Pineola Road. It's all for families who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford houses like this. Brooks and Yearwood will be in Charlotte for the entire week, making sure they're a part of like like Carters always did.

"We just want to extend the legacy and honor them," Brooks explained. "Let's say 20 years from now, if we are doing a Carter work project, the president and Mrs. Rosalynn will be here."

WCNC Charlotte's been covering the Carter Work Project's new development in Charlotte for several months, including Jimmy Carter's history of helping in Charlotte and the legacy of the Plato Price School, which was once a centerpiece of Charlotte's African American community.

