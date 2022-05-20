MAKE A DIFFERENCE: West Charlotte families get gift card surprise

WCNC Charlotte surprised families with grocery store gift cards as they were hanging out at the Tuckaseegee Dream Fields Friday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Families in West Charlotte got a grocery store gift card surprise Friday night. They were at the Tuckaseegee Dream Fields with the Carolinas Metro Reds, enjoying an evening of kickball, when WCNC Charlotte anchor Vanessa Ruffes and photojournalist Jerel Palmer showed up with an unexpected offering.

The surprises included a hand-written note and Food Lion gift card. The gesture comes as inflation, among other economic factors, has been driving consumer prices higher.

Food prices are up nearly 11% from the year before, making for the largest year-over-year increase since 1980.

"That was perfect timing actually," one mother said after getting the gift.

WCNC Charlotte recently profiled Carolinas Metro Reds and the work it does in the community.

The organization makes baseball affordable for underserved children from ages 4 to 18. The program also has tutoring and literacy workshops, as well as ACT and SAT study sessions. Helmed by former major league ballplayer Morris Madden, the group also relies on community donations and volunteers.

There is still time to donate to the Carolinas Metro Reds and have the donation matched. A single $50 donation supports one player for a full season in the program.

WCNC Charlotte, the TEGNA Foundation, Steel Skin Realty, and the Parham Family Charitable Fund will match up to the first $5,000 donated to the group.