'Hopefully we can be a blessing to her' | Organization helps fix up home for 72-year-old homeowner

YORK, S.C. — A nonprofit group called One Fifty One, Inc. brought their helping hands to York, South Carolina to assist one homeowner who wants to live more safely in her own home. Dedicated volunteers set out to make a difference for the homeowner.

The group is called One Fifty One, Inc. because volunteers spend one week out of the year fixing one home that needs a little extra love.

The organization came to York to help 72-year-old Roxie Gray, who has lived in the home for 23 years.

There are much-needed repairs that Gray cannot fix herself, so the summer camp ministry sprang into action to spruce up the old house.

“The whole premise of the camp is to not make your home this HGTV, gorgeous like 'Yay' reveal," camp leader Erin Vinson said. "It is to make it safe and livable and bring new life to the family who lives here."

Volunteers helped give her bathroom a facelift by replacing all of the plumbing fixtures.

They also built her a new ramp, repaired her cabinets and roof, and did general cleanup along the house. Their labor was a gift of love to the grateful homeowner.

"Our homeowner this week is older, she is 72 years old; she is not able to get on a roof and repair it," camp leader Michael Vinson said. "So, for us to be able to come in and do that for her ... she’s a joy and a blessing to us and hopefully we can be a blessing to her.”