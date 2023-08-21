Overdose deaths are up 20%, Charlotte police say

So far this year, CMPD said its Vice Unit seized about 30 kilos of suspected fentanyl. That's enough to kill 15 million people.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is stepping up its efforts in the fight against fentanyl.

CMPD and Charlotte city leaders are raising awareness about the deadly drug and warning people about the dangers it poses.

“No one should take a pill that’s not prescribed and picked up from a pharmacy,” CMPD Major Luke Sell said. “Counterfeit pills are often made with fentanyl. So, when a person takes a pill, thinking they are taking a safe medication, they could end up overdosing and dying.



CMPD has reported 137 fatal overdoses so far this year, which is up 20% compared to this time last year.

For perspective in 2018, CMPD reported 134 fatal overdoses for the entire year. So far in 2023, CMPD has reported 137 fatal overdoses. The current number of fatal overdoses is up 20% compared to this time in 2022.

“Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are very potent drugs that can quickly lead to cardiac arrest and death when ingested, inhaled, or injected,” Dr. Christine Murphy, a toxicologist and emergency medicine physician with Atrium Health, said. “We have seen many patients who believed they were using drugs such as cocaine and marijuana but have stopped breathing and suffered a life-threatening event because fentanyl has been mixed with the drugs they used, without their knowledge.”

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, call the national hotline at 1-800-662-4357.

Through the first half of 2023, CMPD has responded to approximately 1,000 overdose calls for service. Medic said its crews documented 8.153 cases of substance abuse or overdose. Of those cases, Medic said 2,393 were for Opioids and 1,509 of those patients received Narcan.

CMPD is urging families to be vigilant as well as open and honest about drug use. Fentanyl can be lurking in seemingly harmless pills and its impact is felt in every community across America.

“Fentanyl poses a serious threat to the health and safety of our communities. Protecting our citizens from fentanyl’s deadly grip is more critical than ever,” Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify criminal networks, disrupt fentanyl trafficking pipelines, and bring to justice those who spread this dangerous drug to our communities.”

For more information on fentanyl and prevention resources visit the following sites:

