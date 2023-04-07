Four employees overdose at Carolina Ale House in Charlotte, police say

It happened late in the evening of March 31 at the Waverly shopping center location.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paramedics and police responded to a south Charlotte restaurant on March 31 after four employees reportedly overdosed.

Medic confirmed they responded to the Carolina Ale House location in the Waverly shopping center that night. The agency said three patients had to be hospitalized for treatment.

An incident report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department revealed that officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. and seized 12 grams of what was believed to be cocaine from the scene. The report did not indicate who it was taken from.

Amber Moshakos, president of Raleigh-based parent company LM Restaurants, released this statement to WCNC Charlotte on Thursday, April 6:

On Friday, our team reacted quickly to an incident involving four of our team members. We are fully cooperating with authorities as they look into this matter.

We are grateful for our team members acting as swiftly as they did to implement their training and assist in life-saving efforts for the staff that were affected.

We are providing emotional support to our team through our Employee Assistance Program. Mental health providers are on call to support them.

We’re praying for those impacted, working closely with law enforcement, and are focused on supporting our team.

