CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An overturned tanker has shutdown the on ramp to I-485 north from Mt. Holly Road.

A hazmat team is on the way to the scene. Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MVA Involving Tractor Trailer Overturned Tanker; Mt Holly Rd on ramp to I-485 North; closed; Hazmat teams enroute; Station 21 area Significant delays in area, seek alternate routes; PIO enroute — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 5, 2018

PHOTOS: Overturned tanker shuts down ramp to I-485 at Mt. Holly Road

We have a crew on the scene. Stay with WCNC.COM for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC