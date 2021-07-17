New or used? Why car lot prices are higher right now

A shortage of computer chips are leading to fewer options at car dealerships.

SUMTER, S.C. — Those looking to buy a new car may find higher costs and fewer options at the lot.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the average cost of a new car is over $41,000 - the highest on record, the company says.

Used car prices are also up nearly 30%, according to the Department of Labor.

The higher prices come as the auto industry faces a shortage of computer chips used in vehicle production amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, demand is up as travel restrictions loosen and consumers seek new transportation.

The effects are being felt across the country, including at one Sumter used car dealership where they say it's getting harder to put cars on the lot.

"It's really hard to get cars at a decent price now," Drive Now Motors owner Corey Robinson said. "Used cars are extremely high because new car dealerships lack inventory on new cars. They’re paying 2, 3, 4 thousand more than we can pay.”

While he said inventory has improved over the last couple of weeks, things still aren't as they once were. He's hoping for a shift in the months ahead.

"Definitely, we’re going to try to stick it out and see what the future holds, but you know, can’t really tell now because you see that things getting good and then you see it’s a new (coronavirus) strain and you never know," Robinson said.