CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PANTHERS WIRE) -- After a summer where their offensive line continuously unraveled, the Carolina Panthers received a pair of breaks on Sunday with Daryl Williams and Amini Silatolu both returning to practice. But the good news, unfortunately, would stop there.

This evening, the team announced that left tackle Matt Kalil has been placed on the injured reserve to start the season. Kalil, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Aug. 20 after experiencing soreness throughout training camp, will now be eligible to return in eight weeks.

The seventh-year veteran has dealt with similar injuries prior to his current stint in Carolina, having undergone procedures on both knees while with the Minnesota Vikings during May of 2015. He’d also miss the final 14 games of the 2016 campaign following a labrum tear in his right hip.

Replacing Kalil on the blindside, presumably, will be second-year lineman Taylor Moton. Moton, a 2017 second-round selection, has played well at both left and right tackle this preseason.

In a corresponding move to replace Kalil’s spot on the 53-man roster, the Panthers have signed cornerback Lorenzo Doss, who was waived on Saturday. Doss, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2015.

