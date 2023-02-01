Panthers players react to Bills' Damar Hamlin injury

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL community is offering its support for Damar Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills defensive back who collapsed during a game Monday night and was administered CPR before being taken away in an ambulance.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion in what appeared to be a routine, if violent, tackle during the first quarter of Monday's game between the Bills and the Bengals. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

Hamlin was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics, the NFL said. He was surrounded by stunned players from both teams.

Carolina Panthers players and staff chimed in on Twitter to wish the best for Hamlin.

Our prayers are with Damar Hamlin 💙 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 3, 2023

Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore and Brady Christensen retweeted the Panthers' account post. Other Panthers players also gave their own thoughts.

Prayers up🙏🏾…. — TMJ (@Terracemjr) January 3, 2023

🙏🏾 — Jeremy Chinn (@ChinnJeremy2) January 3, 2023

Praying for Damar Hamlin 🙏🏻 may God be with him and his family. — Eddy Piñeiro (@EddyPineiro) January 3, 2023

Prayers up for Damar Hamlin man 🙏🏾 — Derrick Brown (@DerrickBrownAU5) January 3, 2023

Former Panthers players also offered their support.

Praying for Damar Hamlin to be okay! Bump this game bro it ain't worth it!!! — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) January 3, 2023

Praying hard for damar Hamlin! — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) January 3, 2023

The NFL announced more than an hour after the injury that the game would not resume. When or if the teams would return to the field was not immediately clear.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the league said in a statement. “The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”