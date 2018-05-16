CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers have a new owner.

In a release Wednesday, the Panthers announced that hedge fund billionaire David Tepper has agreed to purchase the team from Jerry Richardson.

The deal is reportedly between $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The sale of the Carolina #Panthers from owner Jerry Richardson to hedge fund manager David Tepper is now agreed to and final for a price of between $2.2B and $2.3B. Tepper is expected to be approved by the NFL owners in late May in Atlanta. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2018

“Bringing the Panthers and the NFL to the Carolinas in 1993 was enormously fulfilling for Rosalind and me and all of our partners,” founder Jerry Richardson, said. “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support over the last 25 years. You have taken the Panthers into your hearts and made them part of this warm and supportive community. We want to thank all of our past and present players, coaches and staff for their hard work in making the Panthers a great success both on the field and in the community. The personal relationships we have enjoyed have been very meaningful to us.

“I look forward to turning the stewardship of the Panthers over to David Tepper. I have enjoyed getting to know him in this process and am confident that he will provide the organization with great leadership in both its football and community initiatives. I wish David and his family the very best as they enter this exciting new phase of their lives.”

Tepper, a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, will need to sell his stake in the Pittsburgh organization as well as be approved by three-fourths of the NFL owners at the Spring Meetings from May 21-23.

