CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The heat is always on in corporate America but it’s is a different kind of steam people are feeling in uptown Charlotte.

This past weekend, Medic responded to nine heat-related calls, which were three times as many all four weekends in May 2017.

Three local schools felt the effects of the heat on Monday.

Kershaw Elementary school in South Carolina evacuated students at 12:30 p.m. after an air conditioning caught fire, according to Bryan Vaughn with the school district.

Two classrooms had minimal damage and no injuries were reported. Students are expected to return to class tomorrow.

In Rowan County, both Salisbury High school and East Rowan High school dismissed early after the air conditioning went out.

