Ronnie Long pardoned, now eligible for relief after 44 years in prison

The governor officially pardoned Ronnie Long, the Concord man who was wrongfully convicted. Long's reaction - raw, pure joy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a rumor Thursday morning that Governor Cooper would pardon Ronnie Long who spent 44 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Attorney Jamie Lau called his client Ronnie Long to tell him.

And by 12:45 Thursday afternoon, it was a fact. Ronnie Long was pardoned.

His wife recorded the reveal. "I just got off the phone with Governor Cooper's office who called me to confirm you’re going to be pardoned."

Long was freed from prison in August after 44 years behind bars for a rape he didn’t commit.

We talked with him not long after he heard the news of the pardon.

"That means burden been lifted off my back. Load of my family name, I wanted to rectify my family name," Long said.

A federal appeals court said the state violated Long’s rights at trial after police lied on the stand and even hid evidence that would have cleared him. The state then overturned the conviction but the governor had to officially pardon him for long to be declared officially innocent and eligible for compensation for all the years he lost.

Lau said, "It was such an injustice and the speed at which the governor's office moved is indicative how horrible the wrongful conviction of Ronnie Long was."

His wife recorded the moment Ronnie long found out he would be pardoned. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Dv2RULydLC — MichelleBoudin (@MichelleBoudin) December 17, 2020

Governor Cooper has never pardoned anyone before. Today, pardoning Long and four others saying, “while I can not give these men back the time they served I am granting them pardons of innocence in the hopes that they might better be able to move forward in their lives.”

Long is expected to receive $750,000 for the 44 years he lost.

Long told us, "I'm grateful. I'm blessed but we still talking about 44 years that was took from me."

Long said all he wants now, he’ll use the money to buy a small home of his own and a proper headstone for his mom who died just weeks before he was finally freed.

"I'm overjoyed," said Long. "It relieves the tension as far as my survival."