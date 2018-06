MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- A mother and a father are accused of leaving a 2-year-old child inside a hot car in Mooresville, police say.

Mooresville Police responded to a call from a store on River Highway. The child was treated at the scene and was not taken to the hospital.

Officials have not released the accused parents' identities or what they will be charged with.

