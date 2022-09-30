Despite weather, Disney on Ice not canceled leaving some ticketholders frustrated

North Carolina was placed under a State of Emergency on Wednesday ahead of Ian's arrival.

According to two people who WCNC Charlotte spoke with, ticketholders who didn't want to risk the roads were told they had two options: Forfeit the tickets or try Sunday's show to see if there were leftover spots.

The following statement from Disney on Ice was sent to WCNC Charlotte:

"After closely monitoring the weather in Charlotte, NC, it has been determined that the performances of Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto at Bojangles Coliseum will continue as scheduled. However, for fans who feel unsafe, all tickets purchased for Friday may be exchanged for Sunday’s 6:30 PM performance. For more information, please contact the Bojangles Coliseum Box Office."

As of 9:30 p.m. Friday, there were over 200 comments on a post from TheBOplex on Facebook announcing the event would still be taking place. Several of the comments are from customers asking questions about the decision to not cancel the event.

"A refund for tonight needs to be offered for people that dont want to come out and risk it," one commenter, Angie Campbell Tucker, said. "We are under a state of emergency and all the schools are closed! 45+ winds this afternoon/evening are very dangerous. With a refund option people that dont want to come wouldnt have to chance it and then we could repurchase for Saturday evening or Sunday."

