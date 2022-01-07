Parents to march in Uptown Charlotte Saturday calling for an end to gun violence

This will be the second annual "Mega Mommy March" hosted by MM2K.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of parents is saying "enough is enough" when it comes to gun violence.

Saturday morning, moms and dads will take to the streets up of Uptown Charlotte for the second annual “Mega Mommy March” hosted by MM2K, which stands for Mommies Matter 2 Kyyri.

Sevhn Doggette, the director and founder of MM2K, lost her son Kyyri Doggette at the age of 25 to gun violence in August 2017.

"I hear a lot of people say, 'Hey, it gets better, you know as time goes on,'" Doggette said. “It doesn't get better. It just gets a little more bearable, but it doesn't get better."

Doggette is now taking her grief to the streets of Charlotte with the Mega Mommy March, asking other mothers and fathers who have lost children to gun violence to stand with her.

"Let's fill up a street cause there's a million moms out there that have lost children,” Doggette said. “Let's be involved."

Doggette said she wants to see an end to gun violence and wants young people to think before pulling the trigger.

"When you take someone's life, you just don't take them,” Doggette said. “You take an entire family."

Doggette is not letting her son’s life and legacy end with tragedy.

"The date that he was taken from me was not the end of his legacy,” Doggette said. "But it was the start of his legacy, 'cause his mom will say his name forever."

The Mega Mommy March starts at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at Marshall Park in Uptown Charlotte.