Parents, uncle sentenced after 4-year-old accidentally shot and killed in Gastonia

On Dec. 13, 2022, Michael Mendoza, 4, found a firearm with a sibling and was accidentally shot and killed. Three people have been convicted for the incident.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people have been convicted in relation to a child's death in December 2022.

Hector Mendoza, 23, Savannah Brehm, 23, and Keith Strughill, 21, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and failing to properly secure a firearm that led to the death of Mendoza and Brehm's son, Michael Mendoza, 4, the Gaston County District Attorney's Office said on Monday.

Hector Mendoza and Brehm received 36-month probation sentences. Strughill received a 24-month probation sentence. Initially, each of them were given prison sentences of 24 to 41 months but this was later suspended in exchange for the probation sentences.

Michael Mendoza died on Dec. 13, 2022 after him and a sibling found a firearm. Michael was then shot and died at the home on Cindy Lane in Gastonia.

Police were called to the home and determined Hector, Brehm, and Strughill had failed to properly secure the weapon. All three were arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse, and failure to store a firearm to protect a minor. They were convicted of each charge.