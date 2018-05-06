CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- From potential draft picks to wannabe Ivy League college students to graduates applying for their dream job -- one wrong move on social media can cost the future.

Parents are now turning to the experts to clean up their kids' digital footprint as they go out into the real world. We caught up with a local expert who said you'd be shocked how easy the bad stuff is to find.

Susan Wind has seen it all. She helps clean up digital profiles.

"Whether people believe it or not, we are judged all the time on what we do and how we portray ourselves in our virtual world," said Wind.

In fact, some 35 percent of college admissions officers admit they now check applicants' social media pages. A Harris Poll for Career Builder found 70 percent of employers use social media to screen job candidates. 54 percent say social media content has caused them to reject someone.

Red flags include risque posts, drinking and partying pics and anything too religious or political. However, it's not just things you post -- inappropriate posts could come from someone else posting video or pictures about you.

"I have seen cases where there are families in a tiff and people screenshot information on a teenager, and because they didn't like that family, they sent it to the colleges that teenager applied to, they sent that to interns and jobs that the person applied to, to make sure that they had it," Wind said.

The first thing you need to do to clean up your profile: See what's out there using Google or another search engine.

Scrubber is a free online site that will check your social media history and flag questionable posts. It looks for things like profanity, innuendo, drugs or alcohol, friends' comments, political and religious posts.

After Scrubber returns your report, you can delete all inappropriate posts and photos. If you're not able to for some reason, you can ask the website directly to get rid of them. However, that may not be easy.

"It's a nightmare. I've seen people having to sue people who had sold pictures to websites," said Wind.

When it's all said and done, make your social accounts private or do a temporary shutdown. And remember, employers aren't just looking for your bad behavior.

"So by putting and showcasing yourself in a positive way, if you attended community service, if you got an award at your school, if you know something you've done in the last couple years, post that information because that will come up first."

