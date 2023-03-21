x
Parks Helms dies at 87

Mecklenburg County Democratic politician died Saturday
Credit: Charlotte Legder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Charlotte Ledger, longtime Mecklenburg County democratic politician, Park Helms, died Saturday at 87. 

Helm's daughter confirmed he died of natural causes after a period of declining health. 

Charlotte native, Helm's served for man 30 years in public office. 

In response to Helm's passing, Governor Roy Cooper tweeted "Parks Helms was a visionary leader for Charlotte and our state and I am grateful for his service, his caring, his determination and his friendship." 

