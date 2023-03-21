Parks Helms dies at 87

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Charlotte Ledger, longtime Mecklenburg County democratic politician, Park Helms, died Saturday at 87.
Helm's daughter confirmed he died of natural causes after a period of declining health.
Charlotte native, Helm's served for man 30 years in public office.
In response to Helm's passing, Governor Roy Cooper tweeted "Parks Helms was a visionary leader for Charlotte and our state and I am grateful for his service, his caring, his determination and his friendship."
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.