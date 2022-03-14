2-year-old dies after being found unresponsive at Park Road Park

Police said a 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at Park Road Park Saturday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at Park Road Park Saturday died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD officers were called to Park Road Park around 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, when the toddler was found unresponsive. According to a police report, the boy was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Saturday morning temperatures were in the mid-40s with a wind chill that made it feel like the upper 30s. It's unclear how long the toddler was on his own in the park.

CMPD hasn't released any further details at this time. Any person with information about this case or any other incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

