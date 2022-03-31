This apartment complex without residential parking set to open in Charlotte

SpaceCraft is touting the apartment building as "Charlotte's first trail and transit-focused building."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An apartment complex in Charlotte that will not have any parking decks for its residents is set to open Friday.

The Joinery, Space Craft’s first mixed-use development, announced its accepting lease applications for its first generation of sustainable, community-driven living. Studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments are available now.

The complex is located at 1824 N. Brevard Street, at the corner of 22nd Street. The Joinery is a six-story apartment building offering 83 units and about 2,000 square feet of retail. SpaceCraft is touting the apartment building as "Charlotte's first trail and transit-focused building."

According to a news release, the developer was able to save money on building an expensive parking deck, and thus able to pass along those cost savings to tenants (rents start at $1,275 with the first month free) who will be able to rely on an on-site EV car-share (including Teslas), electric bikes and scooters.

These options, along with the building’s proximity to the Lynx Blue Line the Sugar Creek Greenway will give renters ample options for getting around town.

“Yes, there are many apartments being built in Charlotte. We hope to provide a new and unique take on city living with The Joinery and know that more developments like ours will follow," Harrison Tucker, CEO and Co-Founder of Space Craft, said. "Our intentions are to create a sense of place, to make day-to-day life more interesting and convenient, and to build vibrant communities."

Despite the more approachable rent prices, the complex said residents can still expect some of the perks of urban living, including an outdoor terrace with green space, cooking area and more.

"To say we are honored to be a part of this project is an understatement," Charlie Hyland of Crown Town Compost, said. "This is the first apartment complex in Charlotte to incorporate Crown Town Compost building-wide. We hope this is the first of many to come as Charlotte works towards being more eco-conscious."

