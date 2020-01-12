Ways to participate in Giving Tuesday charitable campaign despite COVID-19 crisis

There are more than 225 Giving Tuesday communities being organized in the U.S., including in the Charlotte and Raleigh areas.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The world is facing an unprecedented challenge with communities and economies everywhere affected by the growing COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, a recent Gallup poll shows, the percentage of Americans donating to charities hit a new low of 73-percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gallup says more than 80-percent of adults usually donated to charity in the past year.

You can help support those in need during these hard times by participating in "Giving Tuesday." New York's "92nd Street Y" community center and "The United Nations Foundation" created the charitable campaign in 2012.

Since then, it's grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. There are more than 225 Giving Tuesday communities being organized in the U.S., including in the Charlotte and Raleigh areas. As part of the campaign, Americans are strongly encouraged to give to charitable organizations, community projects, and others in need.

“For those who are able to give financially, certainly that is a great place to start,” said Jenna Mulhall-Brereton, Chief Philanthropic Services Officer at National Philanthropic Trust. “Some organizations, certainly not all, but some will have a wish list on their website for items that they might like to see donated this year. If you're going to do that, really stick to what they say they're looking for and don't send unsolicited items, that just creates a lot more work.”

Here are some other ways to participate in Giving Tuesday:

Share kindness with your neighbors.

Volunteer virtually or share your talents

Give your voice to a cause that matters to you

Show gratitude to healthcare workers, service providers, and other essential workers who are making sure we still have the services we rely on, even at risk to their own health.

Discover a local fundraiser, community drive or coordinated event to join others in your area or with your same interests in giving back -- they need your help. Search for opportunities here

Give to your favorite cause or a fundraiser to help those in need.

Use social media to spread the word!

Talk about giving and generosity using the hashtag #GivingTuesday

Share Giving Tuesday Facebook posts — facebook.com/GivingTuesday

Follow Giving Tuesday on Twitter @GivingTuesday and use the #GivingTuesday hashtag

Follow us on TikTok— GivingTuesday

Instagram — givingtuesday

Snapchat — add/GivingTuesday

Share Giving Tuesday social media channels in your organizational and personal social networks

Announce your participation in Giving Tuesday to your networks and email lists