A new passport office is now open in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's now a little easier to get your passport in Charlotte.

The city has just opened a new passport office at the government center in Uptown.

“This is the only passport facility located in the Uptown area,” City Clerk Stephanie C. Kelly, said. “The city is pleased to provide this additional convenience to city employees and Uptown residents, workers and visitors.”

U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Services are offered in-person by appointment only.

Visit the city’s passport office website, call 704-432-5729 or email passportfacility@charlottenc.gov for more information.

For passport application forms, information on required documentation, fees, and other passport and international travel information, visit the U.S Department of State’s official travel website at travel.state.gov.

