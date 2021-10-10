"The greatest way to honor him" | Greensboro church to hold vaccine clinic to honor pastor who died of COVID-19

New Life Ministries Church of Greensboro is honoring their late pastor Kermit Wilson Jr. by holding a vaccination clinic after he passed away of COVID-19.

Wilson passed away in September after spending 41 days in the COVID-19 ICU at WakeMed Hospital in Cary. He was 43. His wife said he was unvaccinated, now she is helping the church partner with the Guilford County Health Department on a vaccination clinic.

“(His wife) reached out to the (health department) and said 'Hey, with the situation, the circumstance, we’d like to do whatever it is that we can to prevent (something like this from happening again),'" said Sharon Roseborough-Byrd, the leader of the music ministry at NLM Church of Greensboro.

Roseborough-Byrd said they are devastated by Wilson's passing, but they can keep his work and words alive.

“This opportunity was perfect because, from what I know, from what our pastor preached, that if one can be saved by a situation why not do that," said Roseborough-Byrd. "I think he would be well-pleased if several people came and who’s to say that the vaccine they got from this location (could save) a life."

She also said the clinic could open up the idea of vaccinations to people who may not have considered it before and get more children vaccinated.

"(We are) providing a place for those that have a need, that have a want to get vaccinated," said Roseborough-Byrd. "(They) can come and do just that, (we are) available to the masses (...) available to those (...) who see the vaccination as a way to extend their time here with their loved ones.”

According to Roseborough-Byrd, Wilson lived a life of service to others and she feels this clinic embodies that devotion and carries on his legacy.

“It’s the life that he lived," said Roseborough-Byrd. "It’s the way that he lived his life and I think that continuing that legacy by offering (this clinic) is the greatest way to honor him."