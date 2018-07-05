CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- A group comprised of pastors and community members across Cleveland County are calling for an elementary school teacher to be fired.

On Monday evening, the group held a rally on the steps of school district offices demanding the teacher’s termination.

The incident happened in April when a teacher played the song "Oh, Susanna" for her students at Washington Elementary School.

The version of the song she played, however, reportedly included the use of racial slurs.

“She told the children be quiet and listen to the song, then played it for all of her classes and that just cannot be tolerated,” said Pastor Melvin Clark, who leads the Washington Missionary Baptist Church.

The church is located roughly 100 yards from the school.

“We’re just trying to get our school system to understand how it affects our community,” Pastor Clark said.

Pastor Clark said the issue could have been solved if the school system and the school superintendent had lived up to their mission statement, which is to protect the children, physically, mentally and emotionally. Instead, Pastor Clark said the teacher has been allowed to remain in the classroom.

“Their response was, were going to move her to another school. And moving a problem from one school to another does not solve the problem,” he said.

Adding to the issue, Pastor Clark said, is a lack of diversity across the county. Census data shows Cleveland County is 76 percent white. Cleveland County Schools is the county’s largest employer but of the more than 2,000 employees, Pastor Clark said only roughly 250 are minorities.

Data also shows young black males disproportionately receive the most in-and-out of school suspensions.

Pastor Clark said the rally is to bring these issues to the attention of school leaders.

“These issues of race, the issue of unfairness in the school system and where we need to go. We’re just trying to let the leaders of this county know that the citizens of this county are not just going to stand idly by,” he said.

Pastor Clark said he and other leaders are now hoping to bring back a Diversity Group Task Force, which was in place for years, but ended when Superintendent Dr. Stephen Fisher took over.

NBC Charlotte reached out to Cleveland County Schools for comment but did not get a response.

