Dispute between homeowner, renter leads to stabbing death in Paulding County

The victim as found 'clinging to life' when deputies arrived but died of multiple stab wounds, investigators say.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say a 17-year-old has been charged with murder after the stabbing death of a homeowner in Paulding County Sunday evening.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing happened just before 11 p.m. near Dallas, Georgia. Authorities said that 911 dispatchers learned from a third party that there was a dispute in the area of 235 Ashbury Court in the Woodbridge subdivision.

Deputies arrived to find a man they said was "clinging to life" from what they believed were multiple stab wounds. Authorities attempted CPR and other life-saving measures to save the victim, identified as 58-year-old Brian Allan Johns, but said he ultimately died.

Investigators now believe Johns died after an argument that devolved into violence with the tenant of a basement apartment. Authorities said the 17-year-old suspect, and his mother were living in the apartment and renting from the victim.

The teen suspect has since been charged with murder and aggravated assault and is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond.