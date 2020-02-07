x
Skip Navigation

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

local

Pedestrian, dog killed after being struck by car in north Charlotte

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a person and dog died after being hit by a vehicle. 

Police say it happened in the area of Prosperity Church Road and Pinewood Lane shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

A male victim, whose name and age have not been released, was walking a dog when he was struck by a vehicle. Police say the person and the dog both died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Major Crash detectives with CMPD are actively working on this case. 

At this time, CMPD has not released any further information about the incident. It's not known what charges, if any, will come. 

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD and speak to a Major Crash detective. 

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 

Appeals court lifts restraint against tell-all book by President Trump's niece

Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention to make political agenda

Charlotte woman cycling 250 miles to raise awareness for disparities in cancer treatment

Charlotte priest remaining on administrative leave after reports of 'boundary violations'

A 'Trump 2020' paint scheme will debut at the Brickyard 400 this weekend