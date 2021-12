Medic confirmed that one person died after being hit by a vehicle along Independence Boulevard Thursday evening.

Medic confirmed the incident just after 5:30 p.m. along East Independence Boulevard near Jerilyn Drive.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information but has not heard back yet.