CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in east Charlotte Monday night.

CMPD responded to a pedestrian-struck call around 10 p.m. on Eastway Drive near The Plaza. The male pedestrian was later pronounced dead, CMPD said.

Authorities are investigating how the pedestrian was fatally hit by the vehicle. So far, no arrests have been made as of Monday night.

Officials have not released the pedestrian's identity.

