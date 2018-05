HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Firefighters say a pedestrian was fatally hit by a car on I-77 near Huntersville Saturday morning.

Huntersville Fire responded to a call in the southbound lanes of I-77 near Gilead Road.

I-77 South was shut down for over an hour before reopening.

Authorities have not released the deceased pedestrian's identity.

