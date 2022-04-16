Pedestrian dead following accident on I-85, Medic says

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information on the accident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a car on Interstate 85 Friday night, according to Medic.

Charlotte Fire reported the incident around 9 p.m. All northbound lanes are closed around exit 41 in the area for almost three hours.

Medic confirmed one person died following the crash.

