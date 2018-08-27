CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public's help locating the driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian just north of uptown Charlotte Sunday night.

CMPD responded to a hit-and-run in the 3600 block of North Graham Street just north of the intersection with Toal Street. When police reached the scene, they found the victim, 31-year-old Matthew Alan Midkiff, lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that the suspect vehicle, a 90s model green Ford Ranger pickup truck, failed to stop and drove away from the scene toward uptown. CMPD said Midkiff was standing in the right lane of North Graham Street when he was hit. He was not wearing any reflective clothing and there are no crosswalks or pedestrian signals.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash. It is unclear if impairment was a factor for the driver or pedestrian. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC