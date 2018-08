CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a hit and run which has shut down Graham Street between Craighead and Johnson Roads Sunday night according to CMPD.

Authorities say drivers can use Atando and Reagan as an alternate route around the incident.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with WCNC.COM for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC