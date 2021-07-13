Town of Davidson forms Pedestrian Safety Task Force following recent pedestrian death

The Pedestrian Safety Task Force will look at pedestrian safety issues across Davidson, with a focus on education, enforcement, and infrastructure.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Town of Davidson is forming a Pedestrian Safety Task Force following the recent death of a pedestrian on Main Street.

Police say Suzanne Younts was hit by a vehicle and killed on Main Street on June 17.

The investigation found that Younts was struck approximately 18 feet north of the crosswalk after walking between two vehicles stopped at the red light in the southbound lane of Main Street.

The Davidson police investigation found no criminal offense or traffic violation on the driver's part involved in this tragic accident.

Five days after the accident, the Town of Davidson Board of Commissioners discussed forming a Pedestrian Safety Task Force to look at pedestrian safety issues across Davidson, with a focus on education, enforcement, and infrastructure.

Some of the duties of the task force will include identifying short-term, medium-term, and long-term goals and solutions for pedestrian safety and providing recommendations for priority pedestrian infrastructure improvements.

Rusty Knox, mayor of Davidson, said the latest pedestrian fatality on Main Street had an impact on him.

“I sat at home the day after this lady lost her life and literally, I was in my dining room just crying because this is on me, even though it’s on us as a town, I’m the leader,” said Knox.

Knox said there have been three pedestrian deaths in the downtown Main Street area of Davidson in the last eight years and change is needed.

"There has to be some changes made,” said Knox. “Davidson is not getting any smaller, and the numbers of people that are on the street are not getting any smaller either."

The speed limit going through downtown Davidson on Main Street is 20 miles per hour, said Davidson Chief of Police Penny Dunn.

Even at that rate of speed, there are still hazards.

"It's just one of those, maybe a quick decision that, oh, I can get across here very quickly instead of going to the crosswalk,” said Dunn, “and it sometimes can be very dangerous."

Dunn said one of the biggest issues is pedestrians not utilizing the crosswalks.

"The message to pedestrians is please use the crosswalk, and even when you do use the crosswalk, to please be very observant, make eye contact with the drivers of the vehicle,” said Dunn.

Drivers also need to follow the laws and pay attention, said Dunn.

"Don't be distracted in your vehicle with a vehicle, with a cellphone or maybe other passengers,” added Dunn. “Concentrate on driving. Slow down. Make sure that you're seeing everyone that is using the streets."

Knox said he is looking forward to the ideas the task force will come up with that can be implemented in the town to make it safer.

In the meantime, he’s asking for the public’s help.

“Take care of each other,” said Knox. “Get off your phones when you’re in the car. Don’t block the crosswalk and don’t jaywalk.”

The Town of Davidson Board of Commissioners will consider the approval of the appointments to the Pedestrian Safety Task Force at its Tuesday night meeting. According to the meeting agenda, 64 people applied, and 13 residents were selected to serve with two members of the Mobility Subcommittee.

