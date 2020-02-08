Pedestrian seriously injured after struck by car in northeast Charlotte

According to police, a pedestrian was hit on North Tryon near University Boulevard just before 5 a.m.

CMPD is investigating after a pedestrian was struck in northeast Charlotte early Saturday morning.

According to police, a pedestrian was hit on North Tryon near University Boulevard just before 5 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both southbound lanes in that area are closed at this time while CMPD continues to investigate. Multiple evidence markers in the roadway and the CSI team is on scene.