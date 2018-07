ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police are investigating they were called to Albright Road and Blackmon Street in Rock Hill early Sunday morning after reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, 37-year-old Rhondell Culp, a resident of Rock Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still being investigated by the Rock Hill Police Department and York County Coroner's Office.

