A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along University City Boulevard late Friday night, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly before midnight, the man was walking in the right lane of the roadway when he was struck by a van, police said. The man, whose name has not been released, was in the roadway.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the van, who stayed on the scene after the crash, police said. The driver was not impaired and speed is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the 2002 Mazda MPV LX van was traveling Northeast on University City Boulevard in the right lane when it struck the pedestrian who was either standing or walking in the right lane of University City Blvd near the white dashed divider lines," police said in a released statement.

Police said the section of roadway, which is located near East Mallard Creek Church Road, was dark.

Along with the police department, members of the Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC also responded to the incident.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

