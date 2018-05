According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the southbound side of I-77 just north of exit 19.

Officials report the southbound side of I-77 has been shut down as the NCSHP investigates.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area completely.

*I77 Update 2* I77 South remains closed at Exit 23 (Gilead Rd). Accident is just north of the Hambright Rd overpass. NCSHP is on scene investigating. All Fire / Rescue units have cleared from scene. Seek an alternate route & AVOID the area completely. pic.twitter.com/JaP8EbQAQ7 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 5, 2018

