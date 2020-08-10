Pedestrian struck by off-duty CMPD officer in unmarked vehicle

The pedestrian was struck on Independence Boulevard and has life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed Wednesday night that a pedestrian was struck by an officer in an unmarked vehicle.

CMPD said the accident happened at 5:56 p.m. in the 5700 block of Independence Boulevard.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The identity of the pedestrian has not been made public.

CMPD said the driver of the unmarked patrol vehicle was an off-duty CMPD officer. The officer, whose name has not been released, was not injured in the accident.

More information is expected to be released once CMPD's Major Crash Unit has concluded the investigation. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest updates.