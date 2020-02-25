CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck in southeast Charlotte Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police responded at 8:20 p.m. Monday to the area of Idlewild Road and E WT Harris Boulevard.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

In response to the incident, a portion of Idlewild Road was shut down around that intersection.

It's not known at this time if the driver involved is facing any charges.

CMPD has not released any further information on the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Mother involuntarily committed for other charges after missing child found dead

A Charlotte robbery was caught on Ring camera, but that didn't stop the suspects

Should CMPD keep RNC security purchases secret until after the convention?

Man accused of driving into Gaston County restaurant appears in court

Charlotte man loses cancer battle 3 weeks before his wife's due date