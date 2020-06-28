x
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit by a car in the area of uptown Charlotte. 

It happened Saturday night in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Ave, not far from Uptown Church. 

Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene after. The woman was taken by Medic to the hospital with what Medic called life-threatening injuries. CMPD, however, said the woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD has not released any information on a possible suspect vehicle. 

At this time, no further information has been released about this case. Stick with WCNC Charlotte for the latest.

