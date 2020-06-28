Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in hit-and-run

It happened Saturday night in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Ave, not far from Uptown Church.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit by a car in the area of uptown Charlotte.

Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene after. The woman was taken by Medic to the hospital with what Medic called life-threatening injuries. CMPD, however, said the woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD has not released any information on a possible suspect vehicle.

At this time, no further information has been released about this case.